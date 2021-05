Organisers of the Cambridge Beer Festival are encouraging people to support their local pubs this week as part of the annual event.

For the 48th festival, organisers have put together a service of events in pubs and online, in an effort to replace the normal event, which usually attracts thousands of people.

We encourage you to get out and support your nearby pubs, and enjoy the beer and cider made by some of our fantastic local producers. Events include live beer and cider tastings, discussions on British beer styles and LGBT+ pub history, and a variety of pub events including beer festivals, quiz nights, and karaoke. Bert Kenward, festival organiser

They are also hoping that using the pubs as venues for the events will help businesses get back up and running after being closed for so long due to the pandemic.

Pubs and breweries, like many businesses, have really struggled through the past year. But now they can reopen to the public, they're the best place to find great beer and cider Bert Kenward, festival organiser