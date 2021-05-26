Luton Town have signed winger Fred Onyedinma from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, thanks to the help of the club's season ticket holders.

Luton were able to buy the 24-year-old with the money supporters raised for a ‘Transfer Club’ fund.

Fans were entitled to a 40% discount on season tickets for the upcoming campaign, but many have chosen to donate that money for new signings instead.

Onyedinma came through the ranks at Millwall before making the move to Wycombe on a permanent basis in 2019 after a couple of loan spells there.

He scored five goals in 46 games for Wycombe last season as they were relegated from the Championship.

Onyedinma becomes Luton's first signing of the summer.

"We’ve tracked Fred for a while as we’ve come up against him regularly in recent years, and he’s always impressed. We tried to get him in January and we’ve had to be patient, but we are delighted to bring him in now," manager Nathan Jones said.

“We are looking forward to working with Fred and I’d like to personally thank all of the season ticket holders who have contributed towards his transfer with your donations."

Meanwhile, Colchester United have signed midfielder Cole Skuse on a two-year deal following his release by Ipswich Town.