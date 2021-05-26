Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

The former Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings has told an inquiry by MPs into the pandemic that Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired over coronavirus failings and "criminal, disgraceful behaviour" on the testing target.

Boris Johnson's former aide also said Whitehall's top official recommended to the Prime Minister that Mr Hancock, who is also the West Suffolk MP, should be sacked.

Downing Street did not deny that the Prime Minister considered sacking Mr Hancock in April last year but insisted Boris Johnson has confidence in him now, as the Health Secretary disputed the allegations.

Mr Cummings said there were around 20 reasons why Mr Hancock should have been thrown out of the Cabinet - including, he claimed, lying both in meetings and publicly.

Mr Hancock used chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as "shields" to blame for his failures, Mr Cummings claimed.

He said Mr Hancock performed "disastrously" below the standards expected and the cabinet secretary - the country's top civil servant - recommended the Health Secretary should be sacked. Mr Hancock was lined up to lead a coronavirus press conference from Downing Street on Thursday as he rejected Mr Cummings' allegations.

"We absolutely reject Mr Cummings' claims about the Health Secretary," a spokesman for Mr Hancock said.

"The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the Prime Minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS and social care sector to recover from this pandemic."

He insisted the Health Secretary had "worked incredibly hard in unprecedented circumstances to protect the NHS and save lives".

Mr Hancock will appear before the same committee where the series of hard-hitting allegations were levelled on 10 June.