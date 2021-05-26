Police name 16-year-old Corby murder victim

The victim of a murder in Corby in Northamtonshire been named as 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook.

Police officers were called just before 7pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 25) to Constable Road to reports that a boy had been stabbed. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

Three males aged 17, 17 and 15, were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection with the boy’s death and all three remain in police custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made last night and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, if you would like to pass us your information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.