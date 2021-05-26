The RSPB has released footage that shows quad bikers driving 'recklessly' on Snettisham Beach, one of Norfolk’s strongholds for vulnerable breeding birds including ringed plovers.

The clip, filmed by the RSPB, shows five quadbikes driving at speed across both Snettisham Beach and the RSPB’s Snettisham nature reserve, over several miles of vital nesting habitat for the fast-declining species as well as other birds such as oystercatchers.

The events come at the start of the breeding season after the birds have spent months displaying courtship rituals, pair bonding and in the lead up to egg laying.

Ringed plovers create scrapes, shallow holes in the sand/shingle to lay their eggs, some of which were flattened by the tyres of these quad bikes.

Working with Norfolk Police, the charity is urging visitors to be mindful of wildlife in the countryside, with over half of England’s most threatened breeding bird species nesting on or near to the ground.

The RSPB have said that the disturbance such as this can have a substantial impact, particularly as the Norfolk ringed plover breeding population has declined by 79 per cent in the last 35 years.

A project has now been launched to help protect the ringed plovers, who are in global decline.

The project is called 'Plovers in Peril”, which is partnership project funded by has been working to educate beach users on the species, while also monitoring the bird’s behaviours and habitats.

The RSPB is working collaboratively with Ken Hill Estate and Norfolk Coast AONB to raise awareness of beach nesting birds on the site, and we hope to demonstrate that by watching your step and giving breeding birds space, together we can ensure their presence here is safeguarded long into the future. Wynona Legg, Ringed Plover Project Officer

The team have said that the recent behaviour from the quad-bikers has come as a "heartbreaking blow to the project".

While no eggs had been observed by RSPB staff and volunteers at the time of the incident, had active nests with birds incubating eggs been destroyed, the damage to the birds’ breeding efforts could have been much more severe, and the offences punishable by law.

We work closely with conservation charities, local councils and other key partners right along Norfolk’s coastline to identify areas of concern, such as marine life disturbance, to try to protect and preserve our rich wildlife habitats. PC Chris Shelley, Norfolk Police

Working with the RSPB, Norfolk Police are encouraging members of the public to report any incidences of suspected damage or disturbance to wildlife, eggs or nests at these sites in addition to matters of public safety.

Police say it is vital that anyone witnessing disturbance to breeding birds or their nests reports this to the police as soon as possible, either on 999 if the event is occurring, or on 101 if the event has passed.