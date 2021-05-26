A 7-year-old boy from Norfolk with a rare genetic condition is heading to Amsterdam to take part in a potentially life-changing medical trial.

More than £2,000 has already been raised to help fund Eddie Rose's journey, and now teachers and friends at his school are showing their support too.

Children at the school in Hevingham and Marsham Primary have been taking part in 'pedal for Eddie', to help raise money for Eddie, who's condition is so rare, only 250 people in the world have it.

Eddie was diagnosed two years ago, with the condition affects his mobility and will get worse as Eddie gets older. But it doesn't stop him from having fun.

He does everything, the same as everybody else does. Always with a smile. Nothing is too much for him, he will always want to try, even if we know he is in pain, he just loves being in school, he doesn't want to go home and loves being in school all of the time. Lydia Board, Headteacher, Hevingham and Marsham Primary

Eddie has now been selected for a potentially life saving medical trial in Amsterdam.

Pupils and teachers at Hevingham and Marsham Primary are cycling, running and walking to help raise money for his trip.

They started on Monday - and are hoping to travel the 468 miles it takes to get to the Dutch capital and back. So far, they're around a quarter of the way there.

They are very supportive with what they do for Eddie and us as his parents, they have always been about and always helping us. For them to sort something like this is just amazing.Hopefully it will slow the condition right down, it may even stop it completely and there is a slight chance is may even start rebuilding some of his brain, so he will be able to walk better and won't fall over as much. Matthew Rose, Eddie's dad

Eddie's bravery has led to inspiring other children at the school to get involved and support him.