Stansted Airport has won an appeal to increase their yearly passenger capacity to 43 million people, despite huge objections from Uttlesford District Council.

As part of the expansion plans, Stansted would be able to build two new taxiway links to the existing runway, six additional remote aircraft stands, and three additional aircraft stands. This would allow them to increase the capacity of the airport by 8 million people per year.

London Stansted’s Managing Director, Steve Griffiths, said: “We welcome the decision of the Planning Inspectorate to grant permission to increase the number of passengers London Stansted is able to serve following the recent independent Public Inquiry."

The decision comes after a huge backlash from local campaigners Stop Stansted Expansion and local people in Uttlesford.

In 2019, Uttlesford District Council under the control of the the Residents for Uttlesford Group, rejected the plans. A subsequent leadership voted to reject the plans too.

The council will now have to pay the costs of Stansted's appeal.

Stop Stansted Expansion, Residents for Uttlesford and Uttlesford District Council are yet to comment.