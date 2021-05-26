Thousands sign petition to 'Save Cambridge Blue Cross Cat Rehoming Centre'

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for Blue Cross Cambridge’s cat rehoming centre to be saved.

It comes as over 100 employees across the country are at risk of redundancy as the charity needs to reduce its spending by £1 million this year.

Petition creator, Lesley Mackie, said the organisation should be kept ‘open at all costs’.

Cambridge Blue Cross has been part of the city since 1935, when the site was given to the charity. Over time, the Cambridge rehoming centre has become a loved and trusted local and regional resource. It is also unique, having both modern cattery accommodation and highly experienced staff able to work with even the most challenging cats and get them to the stage where they are able to be rehomed. Lesley Mackie, petition creator

In a statement to ITV Anglia the Blue Cross did not say whether the site would be closed, but did confirm they have entered a ‘consultation’ period.

It is with deep regret that Blue Cross confirms that the charity has entered into consultation with 110 employees whose jobs have been placed at risk of redundancy. Like so many other charities, we are not immune to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a significant impact on our financial position. Blue Cross spokesperson

The Cambridge centre, on Garlic Row, has space for around 50 animals.