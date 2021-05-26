Thousands sign petition to 'Save Cambridge Blue Cross Cat Rehoming Centre'

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for Blue Cross Cambridge’s cat rehoming centre to be saved.
It comes as over 100 employees across the country are at risk of redundancy as the charity needs to reduce its spending by £1 million this year.
Petition creator, Lesley Mackie, said the organisation should be kept ‘open at all costs’.
In a statement to ITV Anglia the Blue Cross did not say whether the site would be closed, but did confirm they have entered a ‘consultation’ period.
The Cambridge centre, on Garlic Row, has space for around 50 animals.