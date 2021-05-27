A look inside: concept pictures of inside Airlander 10 released

The first concept pictures of the cabin inside the world's largest aircraft have been released.

The Bedfordshire based Airlander 10 will be able to carry up to 100 passengers from 2025, inside cabins like this one.

Credit: HAV

With a range of almost 500 miles the airlines manufacturers claim it is ‘perfect for inter-city mobility’.

The aircraft will run as a hybrid at first, before a fully electric model is offered.

For many decades flying from A to B has meant sitting in a metal tube with tiny windows – a necessity but not always a pleasure. On Airlander, the whole experience is pleasant, even enjoyable. George Land, Commercial Business Development Director

Credit: HAV

In 2016, The Aircraft crashed on its second test flight at Cardington Airfield after its mooring line got caught on power lines.

It suffered cockpit damage as it landed from its second flight. No one was injured.