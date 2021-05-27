CCTV appeal following indecent exposure in Norwich

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of indecent exposure in Norwich.

The incident happened outside Morrisons in Norwich Road on Saturday 15 May between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Three teenage girls were outside the supermarket when a man exposed himself to them as he left the store.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the CCTV, as they believe he could have important information that could assist enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Neave on 101 quoting crime reference 36/33218/21. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.