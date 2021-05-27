Goalkeeper Christy Pym staying with Peterborough United

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym is braced for a new challenge after signing a new three year deal to stay at the club.

The 26 year old has never played in the second tier of English football, but says he can now focus on what will be a tough season in the SkyBet Championship.

Since moving to London Road from Exeter City in July 2019, Pym has made 87 appearances for Posh, with 250 career appearances under his belt in total.

Speaking on the club's official website, manager Darren Ferguson said Pym was a big part of the club moving forward.

He hasn’t played in the Championship before, but we believe he is more than capable of handling that step-up. He knows there are improvements he can make to his game, but that is the same for every player. He has been excellent since he walked in the building, winning the Golden Glove and making a major contribution to last season’s success Darren Ferguson, Peterborough United manager

Pym is the latest to put pen to paper on a new deal with Posh, following Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Ricky-Jade Jones and Ronnie Edwards