Hemp and Williamson get Team GB call for Olympics

Footballers Lauren Hemp and Leah Williamson have been called up to represent Team GB at the Olympic Games.

Norfolk's Hemp - who plays for Manchester City and Arsenal defender Williamson, who hails from Milton Keynes are both in the 18-woman squad for Tokyo 2020.

Williamson and Hemp called up for Tokyo 2020

Hemp, 20, is the youngest player in the squad. She scored six times and made 8 assists in what was an injury hit season. A hamstring problem in the Community Shield limited her to just 19 league and European games this season.

Arsenal's Williamson played the bulk of the season helping the Gunners into third spot in the WSL table - just behind Hemp's City. The 24-year-old has also got on the score sheet this season.

It is only the second time Team GB have entered a women’s football team since the introduction of the sport to the Olympic programme in 1996.

Olympic Champion Hege Riise will lead the squad at this summer’s Games. As a player she won gold with Norway at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Hemp and Williamson are among 13 Team GB player who will be making their Olympic debuts.

Team GB, who have been drawn in Group E, will face Chile in the opening game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on 21 July, followed by hosts Japan on 24 July before travelling to Kashima to take on Canada on 27 July.