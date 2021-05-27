King's Lynn serial paedophile jailed for longer

A man from King's Lynn has had his jail sentence increased following an intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP.

David Nicholas Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty to 96 offences including causing children to engage in sexual activity, and blackmail. Wilson sexually abused 52 boys online, posing as young girls to encourage, and sometimes to threaten and blackmail, his victims into sending him sexual photographs and videos of themselves and performing sexual acts on others.

On 10 February 2021, Wilson was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment with a licence extension of eight years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Following the Court’s decision, the Solicitor General referred Wilson’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

On 27 May 2021, the Court ruled that the sentence was unduly lenient and increased it to 28 years’ imprisonment followed by eight years on licence.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP, said:

“Wilson harmed over 50 young boys, abusing, exploiting, and in some cases terrorising them. I am glad that the Court of Appeal has seen fit to increase his sentence, and I hope that this can help bring some closure to his many victims.”