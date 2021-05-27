Latitude announces headliners for 2021 festival

The line-up for this year's 2021 Latitude festival at Henham Park in Suffolk has been announced.

Headliners include Wolf Alice, Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand and Reginald D.

Latitude earmarked Wolf Alice as a headline act as far back as 2013 when they played the Lake Stage.

Wolf Alice said: “Eight years, several horrendous haircuts, three albums and we are back but this time we are headlining ;) What an honour.”

Brit Award winners Bastille also make their debut as Sunday co-headliners. The cinematic performance will see the band close Latitude with ReOrchestrated, the show will see the band reprise a selection of songs from their three UK Top 10 studio albums: Bad Blood, Wild World and Doom Days.

Bastille’s Dan Smith said: “We’ve wanted to play and go to Latitude for such a long time, so we’re really excited to have the chance to be there after everyone’s year away from gigs. It’s our only British festival gig of the summer and we’re thrilled that it’ll be at Latitude in such brilliant company."

Rudimental play the main stage before The Chemical Brothers on Saturday night. Other confirmed acts include:

Kaiser Chiefs

Hot Chip

Fontaines D.C.

Mabel

Rick Astley

James Vincent Mcmorrow

Beabadoobee

Sea Girls

Maisie Peters

Declan Mckenna

Griff

Akala

Anna Meredith

Arlo Parks

Nubya Garcia

Shame

The Staves

Tim Burgess

Dry Cleaning

Greentea Peng

Dream Wife

Goat Girl

Working Men’s Club

Oklou

Holly Humberstone

Nadia Rose

Jc Stewart

Kawala

Lynks

Alfie Templeman

Billie Marten

Big Joanie

Lyra

Gracey

Sorry

Orla Gartland

Fenne Lily

The Longest Johns

Willie J Healey

And More….

Bill Bailey will be the first comedian to perform on the main stage in the coveted Sunday afternoon slot, along with Katherine Ryan and Jo Brand.

The 2021 festival will run from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25 and is a week later than normal so it falls within the summer holidays.

The line-up announcement comes after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the full lineup and more details click here.