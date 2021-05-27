Man charged with murder following Norwich fatal fire

Both police and fire service were called to the property on Unthank Road

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman following a house fire in Norwich.

Vera Croghan, who was 89, died after a house fire at her home on Unthank Road last December.

Vera was a much-loved mum of four and grandmother of 10 Credit: The Croghan family

The family of Vera Croghan, issued the following tribute at the time of her death:

"The Croghan family mourn the passing of Vera Olga Sofia Croghan (23 Oct 1931 to 11 Dec 2020). Vera was a much-loved mum of four and grandmother of 10.

"She was a well-known and highly respected academic, having been a lecturer in Swedish and Scandinavian Studies at the UEA from its establishment in 1963 until her retirement over 30 years later.

"She was the author of the best-selling "Teach Yourself Swedish” book. She dearly loved Norwich and the local area, and she loved the house that she had lived in continuously for 57 years.

"She loved baking cakes from traditional Swedish recipes, often involving cardamoms and cinnamon! In the picture taken just a few days before her passing she is proudly showing a Swedish Apple cake "Fyriskaka”.

Police have charged Chanatorn Croghan, from Northside, Norwich, with murder, attempted murder and arson.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrate's Court later.