People in Norfolk urged to 'stay vigilant' to keep Covid under control

People in Norfolk are being urged to stay vigilant to help stop the spread of the Indian strain of coronavirus.

Only 15 cases have been identified in the county so far, but Norfolk's Director of Public Health says now is not the time to be complacent.

Residents and holidaymakers are being encouraged to take practical steps, to keep everyone safe, and take a lateral flow test, twice a week, to reassure themselves and their loved ones.

“Certain parts of the country have seen a rise in Indian variant cases and, with no travel restrictions into or out of those areas, we should continue to take sensible steps to follow the rules", Director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said.

“We should all continue to follow the hands, face, space rules and it is always safer to meet people outdoors if you can."The latest figures suggest the number of cases of the coronavirus Indian variant have increased by more than a half in a week in the Anglia region.

Luton Borough Council is using Covid marshals to work with businesses.

People in Luton are being warned to stick to the rules after it emerged the Indian variant was now the dominant strain in the town.

The highest concentration of cases in the region remains in Bedford where there were 126 instances of the variant B1617.2..

People in both town's are being asked to take extra precautions to stop the spread of Covid. They include only meeting outside, staying at least 2 metres away from people outside your own household and not travelling in or out of an affected area.