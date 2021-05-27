Run Norwich cancelled over financial risk to charity

The organisers of Run Norwich have announced they've cancelled this year's event to safeguard its future.

In a statement the Community Sports Foundation (CSF) said it had been forced to make the move as 'uncertainty' around the large-scale events could have financially crippled the charity.

The event - which attracts thousands of runners - helps support a number of initiatives for people with disabilities, programmes to improve mental health or those suffering with loneliness.

Thousands take part in Run Norwich in 2019 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dan Wynne, of the CSF said:

We would love to deliver Run Norwich in 2021, but the fact is we simply do not know with absolute certainty whether or not we will be able. It would therefore be an enormous and unnecessary gamble with the Foundation’s finances to press on with our plans at this stage. Dan Wynne

They say although the roadmap out of lockdown would allow the race to take place, there's still uncertainty about large events. and posed too great a risk.

Due to costs associated with the annual run, such as merchandise, goody bags, signage and medals, the charity would lose thousands if it was forced to cancel the event at short notice.

In 2020, the generosity of Run Norwich entrants helped the Foundation to navigate an incredibly challenging year that none of us could have seen coming. After receiving that support last year, it would be irresponsible to take a risk now when uncertainty around mass-participation events currently remains. Dan Wynne

Those who allowed the Foundation to keep their 2020 entry fee as a donation were due to receive priority entry and other incentives for the 2021 race; these will now be valid for the next edition of Run Norwich instead.