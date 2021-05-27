Run Norwich cancelled over financial risk to charity
The organisers of Run Norwich have announced they've cancelled this year's event to safeguard its future.
In a statement the Community Sports Foundation (CSF) said it had been forced to make the move as 'uncertainty' around the large-scale events could have financially crippled the charity.
The event - which attracts thousands of runners - helps support a number of initiatives for people with disabilities, programmes to improve mental health or those suffering with loneliness.
Dan Wynne, of the CSF said:
They say although the roadmap out of lockdown would allow the race to take place, there's still uncertainty about large events. and posed too great a risk.
Due to costs associated with the annual run, such as merchandise, goody bags, signage and medals, the charity would lose thousands if it was forced to cancel the event at short notice.
Those who allowed the Foundation to keep their 2020 entry fee as a donation were due to receive priority entry and other incentives for the 2021 race; these will now be valid for the next edition of Run Norwich instead.
