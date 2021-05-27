Southend Airport resumes commercial flights after five months

Southend Airport has welcomed passengers back after being closed for five months.

The terminal was temporarily closed due to the latest Covid lockdown, but will now operate flights on a reduced timetable, including twice weekly flights to Portugal.

On Friday, the first flight of 2021, will depart at about 06:35 BST.

The team are looking forward to welcoming passengers back.

The airport has introduced new safety and hygiene measures to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and onsite PCR testing is also available. The impact of the coronavirus have been catastrophic for the aviation industry, with bosses calling for more 'clarity' and consistency' throughout the pandemic.

“Investments have been made to further improve our customer experience, from new safety measures to the trial lane within security and hold baggage X-ray systems", said Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport.

"The team have worked extremely hard preparing for a safe restart, delivering confidence to our colleagues and customers.

"As London’s most modern airport, the terminal design and space supports social distancing, there are no transfer buses, parking is a short walk and queuing kept to a minimum, we are also working to ensure that passenger crossover from flights is prevented.”

It is now legal for people across the UK to take foreign holidays.

On England's traffic light list, foreign countries are classed as green, amber or red - with different rules for quarantine and Covid tests in place for each.

Holidays to countries on the green list - including Portugal - can go ahead without a need to quarantine when you return. Government guidance is that you should not holiday in red or amber countries.

The airport is urging passengers to check the latest guidance, both from UK Government and at destination, prior to travel.