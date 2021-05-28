Luton Town have announced that midfielders George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua haven't been offered new contracts and will be allowed to leave the club on free transfers.

Moncur and LuaLua are among four players the Hatters have decided to let go, with goalkeeper Harry Isted and defender Brendan Galloway also set to be released.

Both Moncur and LuaLua played key roles in Luton's League One title triumph in 2019, as well as helping them to maintain their Championship status the following season.

However, Luton have offered new contracts to Martin Cranie, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Ryan Tunnicliffe who are all now considering their options.

The Hatters have also revealed that they won't be taking up the option to sign loanee Sam Nombe permanently, and he will now return to MK Dons.

It means Nombe's future is now in limbo, with Dons boss Russell Martin recently admitting that the striker isn't part of his plans going forward.