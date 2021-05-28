Watch Jonathan's final goodbye

Presenter Jonathan Wills has broadcast his final show with ITV News Anglia as prepares to start his new life in Jersey.

Jonathan joined ITV Anglia in 2008 and has become a familiar, friendly face in living rooms across the region.

Earlier this year, he announced that he would be leaving to become the main presenter at ITV Channel in Jersey.

Former BBC presenter David Whiteley will host his first ITV News Anglia programme on Tuesday.

Watch Jonathan's first programme in 2008

During his time at ITV Anglia, Jonathan formed a fantastic on-screen partnership with Becky Jago, as well as weather presenters like Chris Page and Aisling Creevey, and sports correspondent Donovan Blake.

While his work would predominately see him present from the studio, he was also the brains behind some of ITV Anglia's most ambitious outside broadcasts - including coverage of the Tour De France in 2014 and a special programme at Stansted Airport in 2016 to mark the 25th anniversary of the opening of the terminal there.

Watch some highlights of Jonathan's time at ITV News Anglia

On Friday, he read the news for the final time, alongside his partner in crime Becky, and thanked his colleagues, and of course the Anglia viewers, for making it "such a special journey".

Everyone at Anglia would like to thank Jonathan for all of his brilliant work over the years and to wish him the best of luck in the Channel Islands.