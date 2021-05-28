Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach to launch 'Coaster Cabana' summer club nights

Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach will host a series of club nights this summer as the attraction bids to capatlise on an expected influx of visitors to the Norfolk seaside town.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Director Jamie Jones confirmed that plans are in place to run the nights on Saturday evenings starting from late July.

The pop-up club will be called the 'Coaster Cabana'.

DJs and dancers would be dotted around the rides - on podiums in the Haunted House and on the historic rollercoaster.

The nights would be ticketed and more details are expected to be announced in due course.

Watch an interview with Jamie Jones

The town are hoping for a bumper summer season as Covid restrictions continue to be lifted.

"On the late evenings, when we've noticed the numbers have dwindled slightly, that's where we're really trying to egg on the teenage and adult market to come and enjoy themselves," Jamie Jones said.

"The signs have been really positive and people just seem happy to be out and visiting the seaside after all these months locked up. So looking forward it's an exciting season ahead for us - probably one of the most exciting to come through what we have and look forward to the future."