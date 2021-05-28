Businesses and attractions across East Anglia are praying for a much-needed Bank Holiday weekend boost as they aim to claw back some of the money they've lost during the pandemic.

Restrictions and closures have decimated income for many companies over the last year or so, but with the weather set fair over the coming days, there's hope that the road to recovery can finally begin.

One place that is expected to be busy is Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach as crowds flock to the coast to take in some late May sunshine.

The seafront in Great Yarmouth is expected to be packed this weekend if the sun shines as expected. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It's massive, it's been a long-time coming with all the restrictions and trouble we've had with Covid," said Pleasure Beach Director Jamie Jones.

"It finally seems like there's light at the end of the tunnel. For us, we're trying to create a good impression to visitors to hopefully come year-on year. You hope if people come and visit Yarmouth, and have a good time, they'll then possibly re-visit down the line as opposed to going on a foreign holiday."

Meanwhile, the historic George Hotel in Colchester will welcome back guests this weekend following a £10 million revamp.

Colchester Mayor, Cllr Robert Davidson, was given the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially reopen the building to the public on Friday.

The George has been a fixture of the town's high street for more than 500 years, but closed in July 2019 for renovation work.

Despite the optimism among businesses, health bosses are still urging people to be cautious - especially with cases of the Indian variant of Covid on the rise.

People are being urged to continue to wear masks. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Essex County Council has rolled out a new campaign, called "Keep Covid in Check", to remind people to maintain social distancing, wear a face covering and carry out regular tests at home.

“It is understandable that people will be excited to meet with friends and family next week. Whether inside or outside, continuing to follow Covid-19 guidance and taking a rapid test before meeting or hugging anyone will give you peace of mind that you are not unknowingly putting them at risk when you do," Essex County Council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Mike Gogarty, said.

“We are walking a fine line between balancing our hard-won freedoms and managing the inevitable spread of the virus as restrictions ease. We all have a responsibility to protect our loved ones and to keep Covid-19 in check.”