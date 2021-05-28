Residents asked for their opinions on al-fresco dining square in Hitchin

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

Residents in Hitchin are being asked whether they want to keep an outdoor dining square that has thrived during lockdown.

When cafes and restaurants were forced to close to curb the spread of Covid-19, the town centre in Hitchin was transformed into a European style square, with tables and chairs to facilitate al-fresco dining.

Now, as indoor dining begins again, Hertfordshire County Council is asking residents if they'd like to keep the space long term.

Many in the hospitality industry want to keep it.

Kim Maclarty, who owns a deli in the town said:

I don't think people are going to be comfortable suddenly being crammed back indoors again just because they've been told they can. For us, outdoor dining is half of our revenue at the moment so I think it's critical to keep this going as long as we possibly can. Kim Maclarty, Halsey's Deli and Eaterie

Town centre manager, Tom Hardy said:

It's been really successful and even though many businesses have reopened indoors, they are still finding that they're getting great feedback from customers. People like being outside, especially when the weather is good. They like having that al fresco experience. Tom Hardy, town centre manager

Hertfordshire county council wants to know if people want to keep the new layouts. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Hertfordshire County Council has begun a public consultation into whether residents want their town centres to revert back to their pre-COVID layout or whether they prefer the more pedestrianised, pavement-friendly environments which have resulted from the changes.

Cllr Phil Bibby said:

There's a link on the council website to a survey so that we can get people's views on this. Some people like it, some people don't so we really need to get all opinions before we decide how to move forward. Then we will speak to councillors about what they think as well because we really want to get this right. Cllr Phil Bibby, Hertfordshire County Council

Six businesses are now able to use areas of Hitchin's town square.

For many years many people have argued that we need a more cafe culture approach to our town and city centres to help prevent their decline.