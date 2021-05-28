Residents asked for their opinions on al-fresco dining square in Hitchin
Video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson
Residents in Hitchin are being asked whether they want to keep an outdoor dining square that has thrived during lockdown.
When cafes and restaurants were forced to close to curb the spread of Covid-19, the town centre in Hitchin was transformed into a European style square, with tables and chairs to facilitate al-fresco dining.
Now, as indoor dining begins again, Hertfordshire County Council is asking residents if they'd like to keep the space long term.
Many in the hospitality industry want to keep it.
Kim Maclarty, who owns a deli in the town said:
Town centre manager, Tom Hardy said:
Hertfordshire County Council has begun a public consultation into whether residents want their town centres to revert back to their pre-COVID layout or whether they prefer the more pedestrianised, pavement-friendly environments which have resulted from the changes.
Cllr Phil Bibby said:
Six businesses are now able to use areas of Hitchin's town square.
For many years many people have argued that we need a more cafe culture approach to our town and city centres to help prevent their decline.