A man who has been found guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman at his home in Northampton, has been described as a "vile and dangerous sexual predator".

Dennis McGowan, aged 38, had met his victim in the early hours of August 2, 2019, when she was taken back to his Billing Brook home by a number of unknown men.

There, she was given lots of drinks before being raped by McGowan and the other men.

During the proceedings the jury heard a harrowing hour-long recording made by the victim during her ordeal, during which she was heard to clearly say ‘no’ and was crying.

McGowan was convicted at Northampton Crown Court following a five-day trial.

I am so pleased that McGowan has been convicted for this sickening attack, where he took advantage of his victim’s vulnerability then proceeded to lie about what happened, putting her through the further ordeal of a trial. “I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and tenacity of the woman he attacked, she has been through a horrible experience but has been courageous and determined. Detective Constable Andrea Taylor, Northamptonshire Police

DC Taylor continued: “McGowan has been shown to be a vile and dangerous sexual predator and I hope that his sentence reflects the severity of his offending.”

McGowan, of Mounts Court, Northampton, will return to court for sentencing on July 27.

A second man on trial alongside McGowan in connection with the incident was found not guilty of charges of rape and conspiracy to rape.

Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to come forward to police is encouraged to make a report by calling 101, regarding incident 19000406734.