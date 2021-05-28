"Vile and dangerous sexual predator" convicted after raping a woman in Northampton
A man who has been found guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman at his home in Northampton, has been described as a "vile and dangerous sexual predator".
Dennis McGowan, aged 38, had met his victim in the early hours of August 2, 2019, when she was taken back to his Billing Brook home by a number of unknown men.
There, she was given lots of drinks before being raped by McGowan and the other men.
During the proceedings the jury heard a harrowing hour-long recording made by the victim during her ordeal, during which she was heard to clearly say ‘no’ and was crying.
McGowan was convicted at Northampton Crown Court following a five-day trial.
DC Taylor continued: “McGowan has been shown to be a vile and dangerous sexual predator and I hope that his sentence reflects the severity of his offending.”
McGowan, of Mounts Court, Northampton, will return to court for sentencing on July 27.
A second man on trial alongside McGowan in connection with the incident was found not guilty of charges of rape and conspiracy to rape.
Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to come forward to police is encouraged to make a report by calling 101, regarding incident 19000406734.