As lockdown restrictions ease tickets have gone on sale this weekend for performances at Colchester's Mercury Theatre.

The pandemic has meant they've had to delay their September 2020 opening following a multi million pound revamp.

Our immediate staff, when they returned it was incredibly emotional for people as they'd only seen it as a building site and we've just done two weeks of auditions and that was incredibly strange to be back with actors. Ryan McBryde, Creative Director, Mercury Theatre

The theatre's new creative learning space Credit: ITV News Anglia

The theatre has a new bar built on the original car park, a new rehearsal room, a new dance studio, a new creative learning space for the Mercury Youth Company and the auditorium has been completely re-upholstered.