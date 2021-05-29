Behind the scenes of Colchester's Mercury Theatre after its multi-million pound revamp
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer
As lockdown restrictions ease tickets have gone on sale this weekend for performances at Colchester's Mercury Theatre.
The pandemic has meant they've had to delay their September 2020 opening following a multi million pound revamp.
The theatre has a new bar built on the original car park, a new rehearsal room, a new dance studio, a new creative learning space for the Mercury Youth Company and the auditorium has been completely re-upholstered.
