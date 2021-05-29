Eight members of an organised crime gang from Harlow have been jailed for a total of more than forty years for supplying drugs to county lines dealers in Essex and Suffolk.

Christoper Golding was the leader of the network which smuggled cocaine into the country through ports before selling it on to other gangs and was jailed for twelve years.

Christopher Golding has been jailed for twelve years. Credit: Essex police

Seven other men received sentences of between two and eight years each for their part in the operation.

It was uncovered when police infiltrated a mobile phone messaging platform which led to a series of raids in Harlow and one at Haverhill in Suffolk.

It's estimated the group made half a million pounds supplying 10 different county lines drug dealers.

What was unusual about this particular organised crime group was the key players were virtually all local to Harlow yet were supplying drugs gangs operating across London and three counties. The scale of their operation was huge and we estimate they were selling around 3kg of cocaine a week to about ten county lines gangs. Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford, of the Serious Violence Unit