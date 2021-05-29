Stretch of River Great Ouse cleared of invasive Pennywort plant

Watch a short interview with Kye Jerrom, Fisheries Specialist, The Environment Agency

A long stretch of the River Great Ouse in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire has been cleared of an invasive plant following a five year project.

The Environment Agency, Anglian Water and volunteer groups removed floating Pennywort from thirty seven kilometers of water between Bedford and Brampton.

Removing floating Pennywort from the River Great Ouse. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The non-native species, which grows at a rate of 20cm a day, has been causing problems for boaters, wildlife and other plants.

Checks for Pennywort are continuing along the river to Earith near Ely.