Stretch of River Great Ouse cleared of invasive Pennywort plant
Watch a short interview with Kye Jerrom, Fisheries Specialist, The Environment Agency
A long stretch of the River Great Ouse in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire has been cleared of an invasive plant following a five year project.
The Environment Agency, Anglian Water and volunteer groups removed floating Pennywort from thirty seven kilometers of water between Bedford and Brampton.
The non-native species, which grows at a rate of 20cm a day, has been causing problems for boaters, wildlife and other plants.
Checks for Pennywort are continuing along the river to Earith near Ely.