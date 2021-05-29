Thousands sign petition to save Cambridge's Blue Cross cat rehoming centre

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes.

Thousands of people have signed a petition to save Cambridge's Blue Cross cat rehoming centre.

It's feared it could close as the charity aims to make savings of a million pounds a year because of pressures due to the pandemic.

I've met cats that are homeless that need care, they need rehabilitation and they need to be found a new home and that is best done in centres with staff who have expertise Lesley Mackie, Campaigner

Blue Cross, Cambridge Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Blue Cross says it's entered into a consultation period to restructure the charity for the future with 110 of its 774 employees across the country at risk of redundancy.

Like so many other charities, we are not immune to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a significant impact on our financial position. The reality is we need to make £1 million worth of savings in 2021. Blue Cross

The campaigners think the charity would like to move to a system where cats are fostered in homes rather than kept in the Cambridge centre.

But they're concerned about the availability of foster homes and the welfare of abandoned cats.

I looked at all the cats, I wouldn't have chosen Colin from a description from a website, there is no way. You need to see the cat, you need to interact with the cat. The centre needs to be there so peolpe can come along and choose their cats. Rachel Hayward, Cat owner

The Blue Cross charity has begun a consultation period on restructuring for the future. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They believe the best option for unwanted cats is to keep the rehoming centre open as a focal point for visitors who want to offer them a better life.