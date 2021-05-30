Cafe Culture: Should relaxation of rules for covid stay to make it easier to dine outside
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson
People across Hertfordshire are being asked if road closures and restrictions introduced during the pandemic should stay.
Pedestrianised zones and outdoor seating for cafes and restaurants has given some areas a more continental feel.
The relaxation of rules during the pandemic have made it far easier for cafe's and restaurants to set up tables and chairs outside with many in hospitality wanting to keep it like this.
Hertfordshire County Council has begun a public consultation into whether town centres to revert back to their pre-COVID layout or whether they prefer the more pedestrianised, pavement-friendly environments which have resulted from the changes. The council is keen to hear from as many voices as possible.