Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

People across Hertfordshire are being asked if road closures and restrictions introduced during the pandemic should stay.

Pedestrianised zones and outdoor seating for cafes and restaurants has given some areas a more continental feel.

The relaxation of rules during the pandemic have made it far easier for cafe's and restaurants to set up tables and chairs outside with many in hospitality wanting to keep it like this.

I don't think people are going to be comfortable just going back indoors again just because they are told they can. This for us is more than half of our revenue at the moment and when the sun goes we really notice the difference. It's critical keeping this going for as long as possible. Kim Maclarty, Halsey's Deli and Eaterie

Outdoor dining, Hitchin. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's been really successful and although a lot of businesses have opened indoors, they are still finding this is still a really good environment to trade in and the public like sitting outside when the weather is good and having that alfresco experience. Tom Hardy, Town Centre Manager

Hertfordshire County Council has begun a public consultation into whether town centres to revert back to their pre-COVID layout or whether they prefer the more pedestrianised, pavement-friendly environments which have resulted from the changes. The council is keen to hear from as many voices as possible.