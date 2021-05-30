Teaching pet owner's to be professionals: The police dog handler become a hit with dog training
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson
The police dog handler behind "Finn's Law", which gives extra protection for service animals has had so many requests for advice on training dogs, he's started giving lessons online.
Dave Wardell and his dog Finn were both stabbed in Hertfordshire while responding to a call.
He's been joined by his daughter Tia giving lessons on social media and they've built up quite a following
Dave, from Buntingford, is best-known as a campaigner. He successfully called for a change in the law to protect service animals like his own police dog, Finn, who was stabbed on duty in Stevenage in 2016.
Dave now has more than 70,000 followers online with people contacting him for advice about their own pets.
It has become a family affair with his 11-year old daughter Tia providing weekly training videos on facebook and Instagram.