The police dog handler behind "Finn's Law", which gives extra protection for service animals has had so many requests for advice on training dogs, he's started giving lessons online.

Dave Wardell and his dog Finn were both stabbed in Hertfordshire while responding to a call.

He's been joined by his daughter Tia giving lessons on social media and they've built up quite a following

The work that I do professionally with my dogs, I still make it, I have to make it, as fun as possible. Is it obsessed with food, does it like sausage and cheese, is it obsessed with a tennis ball? To see people getting the answers that they want, and the dogs going 'you've worked me out' is just a wonderful thing to see. Dave Wardell, Dog trainer

Dave, from Buntingford, is best-known as a campaigner. He successfully called for a change in the law to protect service animals like his own police dog, Finn, who was stabbed on duty in Stevenage in 2016.

11-year old Tia Wardell has been posting training videos on social media. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dave now has more than 70,000 followers online with people contacting him for advice about their own pets.

It has become a family affair with his 11-year old daughter Tia providing weekly training videos on facebook and Instagram.

Dave Wardell has been holding dog training sessions with the help of his daughter. Credit: ITV News Anglia