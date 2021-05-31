9 rescued after river cruiser runs aground on River Orwell

Nine people have been rescued from a river cruiser which ran aground at Shotley peninsula on the River Orwell.

Diners were on board the river restaurant the Allen Gardiner when it broke down and got stuck in the mud around 7 o'clock.

Fire crews from across Suffolk were involved in the rescue Credit: Craig Ambury

Fire crews from Ipswich,Holbrook, Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds were involved in the rescue along with Coastguards.

The owners say it's the first time in 8 years the vessel has broken down.

The problem has been traced to a blockage in a fuel pipe which has been repaired.

They're planning a series of tests and they'll be operating as normal on Wednesday.