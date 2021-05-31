Bank holiday bonanza for tourism across the East
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer
Tourist attractions and businesses across the east have reported a much welcome boost to sales over the Bank Holiday thanks to good weather and the easing of restrictions.
This is the first bank holiday this year that Clacton pier has been able to fully open.
Its owners say this weekend will see the business start to recoup some of the losses it's suffered.
At Colchester Zoo, numbers are restricted to 6,000 a day, which the zoo says it's reached for every day of the bank holiday.
Visitors keen to catch up on what they've missed.
With the weather set to continue for half term there are hopes the bank holiday is just the start of what's to come.