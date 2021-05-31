Bank holiday bonanza for tourism across the East

Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer

Tourist attractions and businesses across the east have reported a much welcome boost to sales over the Bank Holiday thanks to good weather and the easing of restrictions.

Some welcome sunshine and the latest ease of restrictions brought an influx of visitors to the coast Credit: ITV News Anglia

This is the first bank holiday this year that Clacton pier has been able to fully open.

Its owners say this weekend will see the business start to recoup some of the losses it's suffered.

Enjoying the Bank Holiday sunshine at Clacton Pier Credit: ITV News Anglia

We've had a lot of people furloughed, we're now getting our staff back, people on the pier, the pier's been like a ghost ship virtually for a year, we've had people in here working on some of the attractions, getting them ready but now it's the point where we can welcome people back and we can say it's back to business. Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier

A welcome sight of visitors returning to Colchester Zoo Credit: ITV News Anglia

At Colchester Zoo, numbers are restricted to 6,000 a day, which the zoo says it's reached for every day of the bank holiday.

Visitors keen to catch up on what they've missed.

For the animals point of view, a lot of them were getting quite bored during lockdown, so it's nice to see them interacting with the guests as well. Ang Matthews, Colchester Zoo

With the weather set to continue for half term there are hopes the bank holiday is just the start of what's to come.