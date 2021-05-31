Climate activists Extinction Rebellion (XR) threw green paint over the Cambridge Labour Party offices in Alex Wood Hall on Saturday night following a City Council vote.

The activists say they acted in protest of councillors who rejected support for the Climate & Ecological Emergency (CEE) Bill.

XR Cambridge said that the green paint symbolises 'greenwashing' by the Labour councillors.

A parliamentary bill, the CEE Bill would force the UK to take responsibility for its entire carbon footprint.

Labour councillors instead voted for a wrecking amendment to the motion, which expressed support for the Conservative government's Environment Bill.

The Labour group have a majority on the council, meaning that they could have stopped the original motion from passing.

The local Labour Party say climate change is a priority for them and they have reported the incident and passed CCTV on to the police.

An XR activist, and recent Labour voter said:

We trusted them to do what was best for us and they have played party politics by refusing to support the CEE Bill. They declared climate and ecological emergencies a few years ago but now we know they didn't mean what they said. Without the real and urgent changes set out in the CEE Bill, Cambridgeshire will see extreme heatwaves and flooding within in my lifetime XR activist

The green paint outside the Labour offices in Norfolk Street Credit: Extinction Rebellion

Labour Leader of Cambridge City Council, Cllr Lewis Herbert said:

"We are really disappointed to see this act of vandalism, especially when we have a record of action on reducing carbon emissions in Cambridge. As a party we remain committed to open, constructive dialogue and working together to find the best way to tackle the climate emergency.

Alex Wood Hall is not only used by the Labour Party but also a local charity that supports vulnerable people. Our first thought has been to make sure that the building is usable for them. We’d also like to thank our neighbours, including those whose cars were needlessly damaged, for their words of support. From the messages we’ve received, it’s clear XR don’t represent the majority of Cambridge Cllr Lewis Herbert

"We are fully committed to tackling climate change. We now source 100 per cent of the council's energy from renewable sources and we've reduced our carbon emissions by almost 30 per cent since taking control of the council. We've also invested heavily in making our council homes and swimming pools more energy efficient. There's lots more to do, of course, and that's what we will be focusing on now."