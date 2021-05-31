Man in critical condition after crashing motorbike into a wall in Ipswich

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after crashing his bike into a wall in Ipswich on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was riding a blue Yamaha in Renfrew Road around 5.15pm on Saturday, May 29 when he hit the wall.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in an ambulance but was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment for serious head injuries.

His condition is now said to be stable, but critical.

The road had to be closed until about 10pm on Saturday while police officers conducted an investigation.

They say they would now like to hear from anyone who say the crash or noticed the motorcyclist in the area at the time.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving along the road immediately prior to the collision with a dash-cam should contact Suffolk police's Sergeant Paul Jackson, quoting CAD reference 257 of 29 May 2021.