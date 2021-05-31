Mystery surrounds the latest filming project to be given permission at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire.

The Tudor stately home has been used for film's like the King's Speech, Batman the Movie, The Crown.

The stately home has been the set for many films over the years Credit: ITV News Anglia

North Hertfordshire District Council's planning control committee has now approved plans for a new film set in the grounds for 23 weeks.

Work has apparently already begun on building the set.

However it's all so secret the council's planning officer had to sign a non-disclosure agreement before being given access to the site.

It's hoped the project would help fund repairs at the stately home.