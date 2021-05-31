Pregnant woman and unborn child killed in crash in Northampton

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a crash in Northampton on Saturday.

The 39-year-old woman was six months pregnant.

She was walking close to the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket on the A508 in the town centre when she was hit by a black Nissan Pathfinder.

She was taken to University Hospital, Coventry but sadly the attempts to save her and her unborn baby were unsuccessful.

Coventry Hospital Credit: ITV

The 31-year-old man that was driving has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and is still in custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 283 of May 29, 2021.