Woman dies following fire at a caravan park in Essex

A woman has died following a fire at a caravan park in Clacton.Emergency services were called to Highfield Grange Holiday Park just before 10am this morning (Monday 31 May) to reports that a caravan was alight.A woman in her 50s was inside the caravan and sadly died at the scene.Another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and remains under observation.

Fire crews remain at the scene and police are working with fire investigators to establish the cause of the fire.