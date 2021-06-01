Bedford woman has eyesight saved in world's first robotic eye surgery

A woman from Bedford has had her sight saved in the world's first robotic surgery on a tumour in the eye.

Irene Milton, 85, was told her eye needed removing to treat the cancer and she faced months of radiotherapy.

However, surgeons at Moorfields Eye Hospital and Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust managed to remove the tumour without harming her eye, using minuscule tools in the space between the skull and the eye, controlled by the robot.

The surgery was possible because the robot can perform techniques three times smaller for greater precision and gave them a magnified view of the surgery.