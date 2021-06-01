Essex family's desperate plea for life-saving treatment for 8-month-old Edward

A family of a child being treated at Addenbrooke's Hopsital are desperate to prolong their baby's life using a gene therapy treatment called Zol gens ma Zolgensma - known as 'the world's most expensive drug'.

8-month-old Edward, from Essex, has rare severe spinal muscular atrophy. If untreated his life expectancy would be just two years.

Now, the NHS starting to treat babies with the condition, but Edward's family say time is of the essence.

Whilst it is amazing they've started treatment, and newly diagnosed are getting treatment, what about the rest of us? The ones over six months. The ones that are still eligible in NHS guidelines but it's just taking too long. Megan Willis, Edwards mum

Edward's genetic condition so severe, that 95 per cent of those with SMA don't live past their second birthday, but at 8 months, he's doing really well.

Today 5 month old Arthur Morgan, who also has spinal muscular atrophy, became the first child in the country to be treated with Zolgensma, after NHS England approved it for use earlier this year.

At £1795 million it is the most expensive drug in the world, although the NHS did negotiate an undisclosed discount.

So this treatment is given best early on, when the patient has no symptoms or minimal symptoms. I think it does have the potential to be a game changer, yes, particularly for infants who are asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic. Dr Elizabeth Wraige, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at Evelina London Children's Hospital

From the moment a baby with the condition is born the clock is ticking and the pressure is on to get treatement.

About 80 babies and young children could benefit from Zolgensma each year in England, according to experts.

This is why Megan wants to know when Edward will be given his chance to have the one dose treatment, but, as he is 3 months older than Arthur he doesn't automatically qualify.

Edward is currently on drug Spi which has to be administered every 4 months, but says despite the price tag, it would be cheaper in the long term to give her son the new Zol.

Babies over 6 months and those already being treated have to be dealt with on a case by case basis by a national team of clinicians, according to the guidance.