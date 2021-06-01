Harlow woman helps launch online memorial to remember Far East Prisoners of War

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer.

A woman from Essex has helped launch a project to create an online memorial for Prisoners of War held captive in the Far East in the Second World War.

Pam Gillespie from Harlow, has helped set up the social media group the 'VJ Day Far East Prisoner of War's Gallery' which aims to create a digital portrait gallery of 1,000 of those who were kept captive across South East Asia.

Pam's London-born father George Money volunteered for the RAF and served in the Middle East before he was taken prisoner in Java.

He was among the 60,000 men forced to help build the infamous Thai-Burma Railway.

He transferred to the Royal Army Service Corps in 1941 and was posted to Singapore, where he became a PoW in February 1942 and was not freed until August 1945. He died in 1978 aged 57.

We believe that too little recognition is given to the sacrifice and suffering of those held as PoWs in the Far East. The inspiration for setting up the group in 2020 was a desire to highlight the significance of VJ Day, which brought about the end of the war. This was three months after VE Day, which marked victory in Europe. Pam Gillespie

The group, which has around 600 members, is making the appeal ahead of the 76th anniversary of VJ Day - the day when Japan's surrender was announced - on August 15.

Many survivors were never able to fully put their years of captivity behind them, with many lives cut short as a result of captivity-related ailments from which they never recovered, while the majority suffered from what would nowadays be considered post-traumatic stress disorder.

The group has so far received photographs and personal stories of more than 400 Far East PoWs, provided by their families and descendants across the UK, Holland, Canada, Australia and the USA.