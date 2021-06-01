ITV Anglia offers top opportunity to break into journalism to disabled people
ITV Anglia has begun advertising for its 2022 journalism traineeship scheme and this year the broadcaster is looking for applications from people with disabilities.
The local broadcaster will join ITV Wales and UTV in seeking disabled candidates as part of a company-wide drive to boost representation.
Applocations close on 13 June and candidates who declare a disability and meet the minimum criteria will be invited to an interview.
Assessments take place in early October and for the successful candidate, the nine-month training starts in January 2022.
A very high percentage of those who graduate from the programme have gone on to secure permanent roles across regional, national, and international news teams, both in front of and behind the camera, although there are no guarantees of continued employment beyond the nine months.
Please note, if you are not disabled and therefore not eligible to apply for the position at ITV Anglia, there are a number of other positions available in the other news regions as part of the ITV News Trainee Journalist scheme.
For further information please go to www.itvjobs.com and search for ‘trainee journalist’.