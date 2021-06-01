ITV Anglia offers top opportunity to break into journalism to disabled people

ITV Anglia has begun advertising for its 2022 journalism traineeship scheme and this year the broadcaster is looking for applications from people with disabilities.

The local broadcaster will join ITV Wales and UTV in seeking disabled candidates as part of a company-wide drive to boost representation.

We want to ensure we are fully representative in the content we make and who makes it. By limiting applications to this year’s traineeship to disabled candidates, I’m hoping we’ll progress our work in this area even further. Diversity and inclusion are so important to us as a company and to our output. Mike Talbot, Head of News and Programmes at ITV Anglia

Applocations close on 13 June and candidates who declare a disability and meet the minimum criteria will be invited to an interview.

If you are passionate about telling stories, meet the criteria outlined in the ad, and declare a disability, then please apply – we want to hear from you. The website has all the information you’ll need and the ITV Recruitment team will happily discuss any additional support required during the process. Mike Talbot

Assessments take place in early October and for the successful candidate, the nine-month training starts in January 2022.

A very high percentage of those who graduate from the programme have gone on to secure permanent roles across regional, national, and international news teams, both in front of and behind the camera, although there are no guarantees of continued employment beyond the nine months.

Please note, if you are not disabled and therefore not eligible to apply for the position at ITV Anglia, there are a number of other positions available in the other news regions as part of the ITV News Trainee Journalist scheme.

For further information please go to www.itvjobs.com and search for ‘trainee journalist’.