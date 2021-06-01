Luton pair jailed for "vicious and frenzied" gangland stabbing

Two men involved in a gangland stabbing in Luton have been jailed for a total of more than 14 years. Clayton Newton and Jordan Jones targeted a man who belonged to a rival gang during the attack in Eaton Green Road earlier this year. The police said the pair launched a frenzied attack, specifically targeting the victim who was sitting in a vehicle.

The man's injuries were initially thought to be life threatening but he is now recovering.

A member of the public saw part of the attack and reported to police that the attackers had fled the scene in a white Vauxhall Corsa parked nearby. Police said that initial tip lead to them tracking the pair down.

Newton, 21, of Anmer Gardens, Luton, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article. Jones, 20, of Crawley Green Road, Luton, also pleaded guilty to the GBH offence.

Jones and Newton were intent on causing the victim huge harm, all in the name of gangland rivalry. Given the ferocity and remorselessness of this attack, it is lucky the victim did not come to more serious harm. DC Colin Knight, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team

“Without that initial caller having the courage to tell us about this stabbing and the vehicle the attackers were leaving in, so much of this good work which happened afterwards would not have been possible," Colin Knight added.Newton was jailed for eight years and three months, as well as a concurrent sentence of nine months for the weapons offence. Jones received a prison sentence of six years.