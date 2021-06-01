Man jailed for stabbing his ex-partner in her home

A man who stabbed his ex-partner to death at her home in Welwyn Garden City has been sentenced today at St Albans Crown Court.

Alexander Staines, aged 31, from Upper Field Road in Welwyn Garden City, was jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years and 58 days, after previously pleading guilty to murdering 25-year-old Christie Frewin, at a hearing on Tuesday 4 May.

Christine Frewin died from several stab wounds. Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Police were called at around 9.20am on Wednesday 27 January to report concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Lady Grove.

Officers attended and discovered mother-of-three Christie with several stab wounds, which had sadly proved fatal.

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and Staines was arrested a short time later, after handing himself into Hatfield police station.

A subsequent search of his vehicle located a bloodied knife inside.

Our thoughts remain with Christie’s family and friends at what continues to be an extremely difficult time for them. Nothing can ever make up for the heart-breaking loss they have suffered, due to this man’s senseless and horrific actions. . Detective Inspector , Justine Jenkins