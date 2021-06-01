Mixed views on Norfolk home plans as campaigners warn of environmental impact

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura.

Figures have released that in the first three months of this year alone, 4,221 homes were built, or were in the process of being built, in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

But with the rapid growth of the housing developments, lots of campaginers have critised the plans saying that they are worried about the impact that it will have on the environment.

In the market town of North Walsham, there are plans for 1800 new homes on the west side of the town.

Businesses in the town have been speaking about how the plans would affect them.

Julie Cameron, who has grown up in the town, and has owned the Swallows coffee shop for the past 30 years says that she hopes the new homes will bring infrastructure as well.

We've been promised a road through from the industrial estate to the Norwich Road for all the traffic that goes through the town as as a lot of them can't go under the railway bridges and they have to come through small roads in the town. I just think that will be a massive Plus if that gets built. Julie Cameron, Swallows coffee shop

A consultation on the plans will run for the next 3 weeks.

Nick Lee is Managing Director Broadland Travel and says if it's given the go ahead - it'll be good news for businesses.

It will boost the economy - as with every expansion of the town has it has had positives and negatives and you know we are going to here sort of a similar complaints every time, a sort of new estate is built and that is that's not enough doctors and dentists but this doesn't just apply to North Walsham we've got the facilities here Nick Lee, Managing director, Broadland Travel

Other things that could be built include a primary school and new walking and cycling route, and it is not just here where change is afoot.

In Sprowston in Norwich, new housing developments are going up at a rapid rate. Around 800 homes will be built in the next ten years with campaigners say it will have a huge impact on the environment.