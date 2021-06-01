Police name woman who died in A1 collision on Friday
The woman who died in a road traffic collision on the A1 on Friday night has been named.
Holly Foster, 33, of Queen Street Hitchin, was a pedestrian on the northbound carriageway of the A1 between 9.45pm and 10pm, when she was involved in a collision with a number of vehicles just past Junction 10, near Baldock.Emergency services attended but Ms Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road closures were put in place between Baldock and Biggleswade whilst officers dealt with the incident, and the road has since re-opened.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information can visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call 101 quoting Operation Firbeck.