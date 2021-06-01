Police name woman who died in A1 collision on Friday

The woman who died in a road traffic collision on the A1 on Friday night has been named.

Holly Foster, 33, of Queen Street Hitchin, was a pedestrian on the northbound carriageway of the A1 between 9.45pm and 10pm, when she was involved in a collision with a number of vehicles just past Junction 10, near Baldock.Emergency services attended but Ms Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were put in place between Baldock and Biggleswade whilst officers dealt with the incident, and the road has since re-opened.

First and foremost, our thoughts are with Ms Foster’s family at this tragic time. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision and would urge anyone who witnessed it, or saw a pedestrian on the A1 before the incident or has any dashcam footage to get it touch with us to help us establish what happened. Detective Sergeant James Thorne, from the BCH Road Policing Unit

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information can visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call 101 quoting Operation Firbeck.