Voting opens to name Felixstowe's new beach village

Visuals of the proposed beach village Credit: Plaice

People in Felixstowe are being asked to chose a new name for a proposed beach village on the town's South Seafront.

East Suffolk Council is looking to improve the beach hut experience in Felixstowe and has submitted a planning application for the proposal.

The suggested name for the proposal are:

  • @ The Beach

  • Pier View

  • Pier View Park

  • Seashore Village

  • The Landing

The proposals include 5 accessible, purpose-built pods, 27 traditional huts and a new public convenience block with Changing Places facilities.

The existing trim trial will be moved to the current volleyball site, which will be re-landscaped and made into an activity park.

As part of this, the existing equipment will be upgraded and additional facilities installed, including concrete table tennis tables, a petanque piste, accessible picnic benches, chess tables and outdoor space for workouts.

Credit: ITV Anglia

The aim of the project is to create accessible facilities that enables families and groups to enjoy everything the beach and town has to offer by hiring a beach pod for a day, or longer, as well as improving facilities for local people and visitors alike with the addition of new public conveniences and an activity park.

People have the opportunity to choose out of 5 suggested names in a new survey before 5pm on 30 July 2021.