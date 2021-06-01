Voting opens to name Felixstowe's new beach village

People in Felixstowe are being asked to chose a new name for a proposed beach village on the town's South Seafront.

East Suffolk Council is looking to improve the beach hut experience in Felixstowe and has submitted a planning application for the proposal.

The suggested name for the proposal are:

@ The Beach

Pier View

Pier View Park

Seashore Village

The Landing

The proposals include 5 accessible, purpose-built pods, 27 traditional huts and a new public convenience block with Changing Places facilities.

The existing trim trial will be moved to the current volleyball site, which will be re-landscaped and made into an activity park.

As part of this, the existing equipment will be upgraded and additional facilities installed, including concrete table tennis tables, a petanque piste, accessible picnic benches, chess tables and outdoor space for workouts.

Credit: ITV Anglia

The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area. We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefits local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area. Cllr Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Economic Development

The aim of the project is to create accessible facilities that enables families and groups to enjoy everything the beach and town has to offer by hiring a beach pod for a day, or longer, as well as improving facilities for local people and visitors alike with the addition of new public conveniences and an activity park.

People have the opportunity to choose out of 5 suggested names in a new survey before 5pm on 30 July 2021.