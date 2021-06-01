Will rising covid cases mean a longer lockdown in East Anglia?
As coronavirus cases across some parts of the region rise, questions are being asked about whether lockdown should end on the 21st of June.
The continued spread of the Delta, formally known as Indian, coronavirus variant has cast doubt on whether scrapping restrictions is the right course of action.
In Bedford surge testing has been extended as the town tries to get a grip on the growing case numbers.
The testing was due to end last Friday (28 May) but is now expected to continue for at least another few days as the town reaches its highest case numbers since February.
But what are people in Bedford thinking? Lisa, who used to work for the NHS, now runs Bedford's oldest sweet shop.
Lisa says she could not get through another forced lockdown.
Hospitalisations across the east are at their lowest since September, with deaths from the virus also low, but with the new variant now counting for nine in ten cases in Bedford some remain concerned.