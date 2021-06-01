Will rising covid cases mean a longer lockdown in East Anglia?

Watch more from Graham Stothard

As coronavirus cases across some parts of the region rise, questions are being asked about whether lockdown should end on the 21st of June.

The continued spread of the Delta, formally known as Indian, coronavirus variant has cast doubt on whether scrapping restrictions is the right course of action.

Credit: ITV Anglia

200 Cases per 100,000 in Bedford

In Bedford surge testing has been extended as the town tries to get a grip on the growing case numbers.

The testing was due to end last Friday (28 May) but is now expected to continue for at least another few days as the town reaches its highest case numbers since February.

2,000+ People tested on sites in Bedford

1,500 Extra testing kits issued

Our rates are much higher than we would like them to be, so it is still important we do everything we can to find all those people that do have the infection so they know they need to stay at home and self isolate. Vicky Head, Director of Public Health, Bedfordshire

Credit: ITV Anglia

But what are people in Bedford thinking? Lisa, who used to work for the NHS, now runs Bedford's oldest sweet shop.

Lisa says she could not get through another forced lockdown.

I don’t think we can allow this new variant to rip through the younger age range. The evidence is it is not impacting on hospitalisations of people that have been jabbed. So let's speed up the jabbing and keep businesses open. I’d much rather that than another forced lockdown. Lisa Hunt, Arcadia Sweet Shop

Hospitalisations across the east are at their lowest since September, with deaths from the virus also low, but with the new variant now counting for nine in ten cases in Bedford some remain concerned.