A 23-mile stretch of the A14 in Cambridgeshire had to be closed after a lorry crash caused tomato puree and olive oil to be spilt on the road.

The westbound carriageway was shut for emergency resurfacing work between junction 31 for the M11 and junction 21 for the Brampton Hut Interchange following the crash between two lorries just after 7pm on Tuesday night.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital but has since been discharged, and an investigation is ongoing.

The closure caused huge tailbacks in the area, but the road did eventually reopen just after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Many people took to social media to share their puns about the tomato-soaked carriageway.

One joked: "Motorists are advised to take extra care and passata slow speed," while another said: "So, it will be impossible to get pasta the queues then."