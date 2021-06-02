Cambridge United veteran Wes Hoolahan has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 39-year-old was instrumental in helping the U's seal promotion to League One last season, with his form earning him a place in the League Two Team of the Season.

Hoolahan experienced League One football with Norwich City in 2009/10 when the Canaries won the title.

His new deal means next season will be his 21st as a professional.

“I am buzzing to sign for another year here. I really enjoyed it last year to win promotion and I am looking forward to playing in League One again now with the club," Hoolahan said.

“We have got a good squad and hopefully we can build on this winning mentality we have and go into next season on a high.”

Head coach Mark Bonner added: "Wes extending his contract with us is superb news for the team and the supporters who were unable to see him live last season."

Hoolahan is the latest player to commit his future to Cambridge, after Dimitar Mivov, Greg Taylor, Harrison Dunk, Liam O’Neil and Paul Digby all signed new deals.