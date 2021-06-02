People have been soaking up the sun on the hottest day of the year so far, as summer well and truly arrives in East Anglia.

There were lengthy queues to hire a boat in Wroxham on Wednesday as people looked to spend a day on the Norfolk Broads.

With children also off school this week because of the half-term holidays, many businesses are enjoying a strong start to what they hope will be a bumper summer season after a year of struggle.

People queue to hire a boat in Wroxham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We only took over this business a year and a half ago and the first thing we did was to have to close it again, so it has been a real year of mixed fortunes for us," Director of the Norfolk Broads Direct boat company, James Knight, told ITV News Anglia.

"Nobody really know what is going to happen on June 21st, we are always optimistic, but we are going to have to see what it chucks at us."That optimism among businesses has been further strengthened by the news that the UK reported zero Covid deaths for the first time since March 5, 2020 on Tuesday.

However, despite that, there's still lingering concerns that the spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, could yet derail any plans to fully lift restrictions once and for all on June 21.

The number of cases of the variant have more than doubled in a week across the Anglia region.

The Prime Minster reiterated on Wednesday that there is still “nothing in the data" to suggest that restrictions won't be lifted next month, but added that "we just need to give it a little bit longer" before making a final decision.

Speaking to people in Wroxham on Wednesday, many told us that they would be happy for the unlocking to go ahead as planned, while others remained more apprehensive.

The government are due to announce on June 14 whether they still plan to proceed with lifting England’s remaining restrictions the following week, having weighed up the latest data.